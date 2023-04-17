A wanted man who bought thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and alcohol with a stolen credit card across two Victorian cities was arrested by police after a public plea for help.
Patrick Gavin, 52, was arrested on Saturday after Victoria Police issued a plea for information from the public on March 30 in an effort to locate him.
The man, from Warrnambool was wanted on a number of charges, including breaching court orders and driving and dishonesty-related offending.
Gavin appeared in Warrnambool's magistrates court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for two months.
The court heard the offending dated back to 2022 with the man repeatedly breaching court-imposed orders and driving without a licence. On one occasion he failed to stop on police direction, instead speeding off in excess of the 50 km/h limit.
The court heard Gavin also stole petrol and food from Warrnambool and Ballarat businesses, and used a stolen bank card to purchase $2280 worth of alcohol and cigarettes.
Tim Smurthwaite, representing Gavin, urged the court to consider a community correction order rather than a jail sentence.
He said his client suffered mental illnesses that would make a term of imprisonment more onerous than "mainstream" prisoners.
Mr Smurthwaite said Gavin was also a "protection prisoner arising from historical events", meaning he wouldn't have the opportunities afforded to other inmates.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said the man was given the opportunity for a correction order in 2021, which he breached, and the appropriate sentence was a "short, sharp" period in jail.
Gavin was also fined $800.
