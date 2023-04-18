BFNL 2023: Redan duo combine for over 300 ranking points | Stars of the Week

Sunbury star Josh Guthrie led the Ballarat Football Netball League for ranking points in round one with a 44-dipsosal performance against North Ballarat.
Guthrie totalled a whopping 187 ranking points as he willed his side over the line in a come-from-behind victory.
He also set up Tyson Lever for the match-sealing goal, with the Sunbury skipper finishing on 119 ranking points including 21 kicks.
On Good Friday, the ever-reliable Redan duo of Lachlan George and Izaac Grant combined for 317 ranking points in the 92-point win over Lake Wendouree.
George had a league-best 14 tackles along with 34 touches.
Ballarat's Marcus Powling tallied 115 ranking points to be the highest-rated ruck for round one.
Guthrie had 25 contested possessions, nine marks and nine tackles in the 11-point win.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
Check out the top performers from round one so far below.
View every round one player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
