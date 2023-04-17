A yearly Halloween ritual has ended with a teenager nursing a bloody nose and an elderly man in court for giving it to him.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday heard the 67-year-old accused man had decorated his Winter Valley home on October 31, 2021 - as he did every year - to celebrate Halloween.
"His whole house, for children, for the whole community," the man's defence counsel told the court.
"At 11am he fills up a large basket of lollies to put outside his home.
"When he checks an hour later, all the lollies are gone.
"So he fills it up again and when he checks again. Same thing."
The court heard when the man checked his home's CCTV footage, he spotted three teenagers riding up to the front yard on bikes, putting on balaclavas before emptying the lolly basket three times.
The defence lawyer impressed upon the court the teens - aged 15, 16 and 17 years - weren't in costume.
"It's on the fourth occasion, he sees and hears the kids do the same thing when he tries to say, 'come on lads, these lollies aren't just for you'," the defence counsel said.
"He's a fairly large man, he puts his arm out and it connects with the boy's face.
"He gets a bloody nose.
"Although there's no intention to injure the boy, he does. Even though it's no crime to steal lollies on Halloween ... they weren't there in the spirit of Halloween, [they were] being deceitful."
The 15-year-old victim, who was propelled off his bike by the blow, also suffered grazed arms, bruised fingers, and a tear on his upper lip.
Two character references were submitted to the court for the accused father-of four, who was described as "kind and generous," with years of involvement in his local community.
He had no prior criminal history.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann called the events that unfolded a "disaster".
"You've been someone who has put into the community and in my view you're entitled to draw on that view today," he said.
"Clearly the young boys involved used your provision of sweets to bolster their supply."
Mr Stratmann said there was little prospect the man would return to court.
"I want you to get back into the community, support the community in the way you have," he told the man.
"The community we all live in needs people to put in to make them good and trusting places and I want you to keep doing that."
The man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to one charge of recklessly causing injury.
He was ordered to make a six-month promise of good behaviour to the court.
One of the teens and their parent face charges for a scuffle that broke out at the man's address later on the evening of October 31, when the boys returned to the home with their parents.
It's alleged the 67-year-old man's wife was pushed to the ground in the incident, suffering swelling of the brain as a result.
She was subsequently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and the elderly man has become her full-time carer.
He has not decorated his home for Halloween since.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.