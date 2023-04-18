A man has left a work Christmas party minus a tooth after the boss that put on the shindig punched him in the face.
The 56-year-old concreting business owner had taken his staff out to Mair Street's Freight Bar to celebrate the festive season on December 22, 2021, when he punched the victim about 11pm.
Police said the punch knocked out the man's front tooth and caused damage costing between $5000 to $6000 in dental work to fix.
The party was shut down shortly after.
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and was supported by his wife.
Noting the man's lack of criminal history, Magistrate Mark Stratmann asked the defence counsel: "What's going on here?"
"A fair bit," the lawyer replied.
The court heard the victim arrived at the party heavily intoxicated and "potentially" under the influence of other substances.
"What transpired was the victim attempts to give substances to other people at the party and in effect they tell him to go away," the defence counsel said.
"[He] tried to put substances in my client's pocket.
"My client had told him, in other words, to go away.
"He comes up behind my client and rubs him on the head.
"My client has unfortunately, and, he regrets going to the extent he did, turned around and swung.
"It's on the borderline of self-defence."
The court also heard the victim had made racist remarks about other party guests over the course of the evening.
The victim made a report to police on January 13, 2022 and the accused was interviewed later that year on June 30 by Gordon police.
Mr Stratmann said there was "a bit of complexity about this" and did not convict the man.
He was ordered to make a promise of good behaviour to the court under an adjourned undertaking and pay $300 to the court fund.
"There will be no [behaviour change] programs because there are circumstances here that in my view don't argue strongly for that to be put in place," Mr Stratmann said.
"But I would ask you to be very careful in future. Don't breach the undertaking."
