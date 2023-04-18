Moorabool Council has collected more than $400,000 from windfarms to fix roads wrecked during construction.
The Lal Lal Windfarm was the first cab off the rank, putting $400,261 into the council's Windfarm Dilapidation Reserve fund.
It runs turbines in the Yendon and Elaine areas.
The council is now in talks to confirm how much the Moorabool Wind Farm will tip in, after work to build turbines in Ballark and Bunjeeltap, south of Ballan.
Council Chief Executive Derek Madden said once the amount had been sorted out, they would work out which local roads needed investment - and when.
In 2016 the state of Ballan-Meredith Road hit the headlines as bitumen crumbled within a week of work starting on the first turbine. They were connected to the grid in 2020 and work formally stopped later that year.
"The Dilapidation Reserve fund was set up to collect the payments under the deeds for the Lal Lal and Moorabool windfarms," Mr Madden said.
"These payments are an assessment of the pre and post condition of the roads used during construction of the windfarms and relate to the shortened pavement life due to the accelerated traffic loadings."
Of the $400,261 handed over by the Lal Lal operators, the council said $98,828 was spent on upgrading the Dunnstown-Yendon Road.
Another $304,433 is being spent on works to fix Yendon-Egerton Road, east of Lal Lal Creek.
They are constructed in pieces, but the total weight of each tower in the Moorabool Windfarm is estimated at 590 tonnes. The generators on that project alone weighed 100 tonnes each.
Moorabool also has a Maddingley Brown Coal reserve fund of $306,000 to pay for the upkeep of local roads between the Western Freeway and the former proposed PFAS contaminated-waste site.
It is not the first time Moorabool has had to pick up the tab after big projects.
The council was in the news in 2007 when it raised concerns about roads damaged during construction of tracks for Vlocity trains - and the bill it left local ratepayers.
The Moorabool Council draft budget has also revealed a staggering $3.75 million bill for consultants this financial year.
"The reason for this is mostly due to payment timing and incomplete projects from prior years that are predicted to be spent in this financial year," the CEO said.
"For example, in this current financial year, we have $1.6 million in grants that Council received in prior years that will be spent in the 2022/23 year.
"This includes storm recovery and COVID grants.
"It increases our expenditure in the current year, but is not expected to occur in the 2023/24 year."
Moorabool has set a much lower figure of $803,000 for consultants in its draft budget foir the year ahead.
The Council also paid $632,000 for agency staff this year, but has not budgeted for them in 2023/24.
"Sometimes the lead times for filling staff vacancies can be lengthy and the vacancy can not be left unfilled during that time," Mr Madden said.
"In the current financial year, this occurred across several departments before permanent staff were hired. "However, as a general rule, we do not budget for the use of agency staff.
"We prefer to insource where we can."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
