Moorabool Council collects windfarm cash to fix trashed roads

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Yendon-Egerton Road in January 2023. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Yendon-Egerton Road in January 2023. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Moorabool Council has collected more than $400,000 from windfarms to fix roads wrecked during construction.

