The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat Community Health boss Sean Duffy slams state health cuts

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Community Health is facing up to 15 per cent of funding cuts to health promotion and prevention programs.
Ballarat Community Health is facing up to 15 per cent of funding cuts to health promotion and prevention programs.

VITAL community health prevention programs in vaping and smoking, healthy eating education, disability inclusion and family violence prevention face the chop in planned state government healthcare cuts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.