Clayton Scoble is trying to keep a lid on the hype around Carngham-Linton with a focus on getting its first win since 2019.

The Saints have had a massive build-up. Now it is time to deliver and to begin a much anticipated rise up the ladder, whatever form that takes. It is going to take some hard work. Imagine what it is going to be like when they get their first win.

Nick O'Brien, from his Essendon days a decade ago, is carrying the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

Carngham-Linton has been the most talked about club in the Central Highlands Football League in the off-season.

What at times has been a frenzy for the Saints was ignited when favourite son Nick O'Brien confirmed he was returning to play after an AFL career with Essendon and last year a premiership with Essendon District powerhouse Strathmore.

From there it just kept growing as the the recruits kept coming, including a handful of O'Brien's Strathmore teammates and a line-up of others, including several who, like O'Brien, have chosen to return to the club.

It means Carngham-Linton, which has gone winless for two seasons, has its best squad since joining the CHFL in 2011.

The question is, with all the pieces in place, what does 2023 hold for coach Clayton Scoble and his charges?

Surely, it will mean an end to the Saints losing streak and a first win for Scoble as coach since joining Carngham-Linton at the end of 2019.

One of Scoble's first tasks has been trying to ensure that the right chemistry is created among a group with so many newcomers.

"I've been rapt with how the boys have come together," he said.

"Nick O'Brien has had a big influence in this aspect. There are no egos. They're level headed.

"What we have to do in the final lead-up to the opening game is keep a lid on things. We need to ensure the players focus on the process, not the result."

He said he had been emphasising the need for hard work.

"Success does not just come with talent. You have to know your role and play your role, and, when you get an opportunity take it. You can't afford not to be involved and become a spectator."

Scoble said he was also pressing home to his players not to get ahead of themselves and be influenced by outside noise when it came to expectations.

"We have to take it week-to-week. That's how we're going to set our goals (for the season). We have to get our processes right

"We're not putting high expectations on where we might go, individually or collectively.

"Our first objective is to win one game - something the club has not experienced in a long time," he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Well, there is a big group which fits into this category with Nick O'Brien at the top of the list.

He's already shown pre-season that he is going to be pivotal to the Saints' fortunes and with the class he has one of the premier players in the competition.

There is also going to be plenty of analysis of other recruits, with many not known in the CHFL and others who have ventured to the Linton and Snake Valley-based outfit keen to make an impact similar to the likes of Kynan and Tarun Raven since their arrival from Lake Wendouree.

MY SAY

How many games will Carngham-Linton win?

It is one of the most asked questions about the Saints.

The influx of recruits has created excitement at the club and enormous interest across the CHFL, and even further afield.

Everyone, including Carngham-Linton, will have a much better idea after its opening game against Skipton, but it is going to take some time before anyone knows how the season is going to pan out.

The Saints will improve markedly. There's no question about that.

Their primary goal over the campaign will be to get wins over the sides in the lower bracket. After that, who knows.

PREDICTION

Carngham-Linton will definitely end its losing run - getting on the board for the first time since 2019.

That should surely go without saying, although you can never take anything for granted in sport.

From there the Saints should also be able to avoid the wooden spoon.

There's pressure on Carngham-Linton.

With all the work they've done, the Saints will want results - and that means wins.

With Carngham-Linton's first two games under lights, get ready for some bumper crowds.

FACT FILE

Coach: Clayton Scoble (non-playing) 4th year

2022: 17th

0 wins, 16 losses

Best and fairest: Kynan Raven

Leading goalkicker: Josh Foley 18

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Harry Butler (Ballarat Swans)

Tom Clark (East Point/VAFA)

Brodie Doolan (Lismore-Derrinallum)

Alex Grima (Strathmore)

Matt Knight (Strathmore)

Charlie Lloyd (Lake Wendouree)

Brad McDonald (QAFL)

Austin McPherson (Ballarat Swans)

Rory Nunn (Lismore-Derrinallum)

Dean O'Brien (Strathmore)

Nick O'Brien (Strathmore)

Ted O'Brien (Redan)

Sam O'Loughlin (Strathmore)

Michael Richardson (VAFA)

Tyson Scoble (Redan)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Skipton (a) night

R2 - Rokewood-Corindhap (h) twilight

R3 - Springbank (a)

R4 - Beaufort (h)

R5 - Bungaree (a)

R6 - bye

R7 - Creswick (h)

R8 - Ballan (a)

R9 - Daylesford (h)

R10 - Dunnstown (a)

R11 - Learmonth (h)

R12 - Waubra (a)

R13 - Newlyn (h)

R14 - Buninyong (a)

R15 - Gordon (h)

R16 - Hepburn (a)

R17 - Clunes (h)

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

28-K Raven

11-W Bruty

6-I Kirby



6-Justin O'Brien

5-J Foley

3-J Hayes

2-T Raven



2-T Scoble

1-M Giddings

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

5-Jordan Hayes 5



1-Kynan Raven



1-Josh Foley



1-Tyson Scoble



The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.