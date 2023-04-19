The Courier
CHFL 2023 preview: Carngham-Linton | coach's comments, player movements

By David Brehaut
April 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Clayton Scoble is trying to keep a lid on the hype around Carngham-Linton with a focus on getting its first win since 2019.
The Saints have had a massive build-up. Now it is time to deliver and to begin a much anticipated rise up the ladder, whatever form that takes. It is going to take some hard work. Imagine what it is going to be like when they get their first win.

Nick O'Brien, from his Essendon days a decade ago, is carrying the weight of expectations on his shoulders.
Carngham-Linton has been the most talked about club in the Central Highlands Football League in the off-season.

