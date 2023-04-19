When it comes to winning cultures it is impossible to go past Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League.
Eight premierships - three more than anyone else in the competition - says it all.
This is why the way they went out of the 2022 CHFL premiership race will still be burning inside the inner sanctum of the Burras.
They had a preliminary final shot to pieces, controlling most of the day's play and looking certain to progress into another grand final, only to see Springbank's Zak Bozanich kick the winning goal after the final siren.
Hepburn paid the price for poor kicking for goal (8.18) and being undermanned physically in defence.
They had managed to work their way through the latter factor during the home and away season, but Springbank's big forwards took a toll.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said each of these facets had been a focus in the off-season, with the recruitment of some height and physical strength set to have the Burras even better placed for a tilt at a ninth flag.
A feature of Hepburn's recruiting was the speed with which it delivered as the return of former players such as Jackson Carrick and Finn Anscomb to bolster key position options was locked in.
Then came the arrival of Quade Butt and Matthew Notman with plenty of experience in the Ballarat league to join an already talented squad kept intact and still featuring the star qualities of Andy McKay and dominant ruckman Sean Tighe.
Banner said he was delighted with the added experience Hepburn had been able to source, given it still had quite a band of youngsters.
He said the new blood would further complement the game plan he had introduced last season.
Banner said finishing third and getting into a preliminary final last year had been a massive achievement, but there was no avoiding the fact that like everyone premierships were the aim.
"That's what we're here for. We're here to win.
"We have put together a pretty good squad. It's more than just the 22 who play each week.
"We have a squad that we believe can give us the best chance of winning premierships. That's what we want to do.
"Without setting any specific expectations for the year, if we put our best foot forward hopefully we'll be around the mark again," he said.
Banner is looking forward to the contribution of Matthew Notman - a long-time friend and former teammate.
Notman has much to offer with an opportunity to cap off a decorated career in a successful team.
As good as Sean Tighe was last year as the competition's premier ruckman, he could step up bigger and better after a strong pre-season.
When it came to recruiting, Hepburn flew out of the blocks early in the off-season.
Still stung by missing out on a grand final berth, the Burras reaped the benefits of getting into the player market early.
As well as adding to an impressive talent bank around the likes of Sean Tighe, Andrew McKay and coach Mitch Banner, Hepburn will have a greater physical presence.
There will be no shortage of options for down the spine - something they lacked last season, especially in defence where they were ultimately found to be undermanned.
Banner will also be better for having a year under his belt as coach.
He now knows the competition much better and will ensure the Burras are better equipped for the biggest challenges.
Hepburn knows that last year was a missed opportunity.
At the very least, a grand final berth was there for the asking.
Bigger and almost certainly better, the Burras should again be a top four side.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
