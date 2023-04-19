Matthew Notman joins Hepburn after a long career in the Ballarat Football Netball League and could prove to be a bargain get.

Hepburn was not far off the mark last year and who knows what it might have been able to achieve had it progressed to the grand final. It has recruited to fill specific needs and has a real hunger for success.

When it comes to winning cultures it is impossible to go past Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League.

Eight premierships - three more than anyone else in the competition - says it all.

This is why the way they went out of the 2022 CHFL premiership race will still be burning inside the inner sanctum of the Burras.

They had a preliminary final shot to pieces, controlling most of the day's play and looking certain to progress into another grand final, only to see Springbank's Zak Bozanich kick the winning goal after the final siren.

Hepburn paid the price for poor kicking for goal (8.18) and being undermanned physically in defence.

They had managed to work their way through the latter factor during the home and away season, but Springbank's big forwards took a toll.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said each of these facets had been a focus in the off-season, with the recruitment of some height and physical strength set to have the Burras even better placed for a tilt at a ninth flag.

A feature of Hepburn's recruiting was the speed with which it delivered as the return of former players such as Jackson Carrick and Finn Anscomb to bolster key position options was locked in.

Then came the arrival of Quade Butt and Matthew Notman with plenty of experience in the Ballarat league to join an already talented squad kept intact and still featuring the star qualities of Andy McKay and dominant ruckman Sean Tighe.

Banner said he was delighted with the added experience Hepburn had been able to source, given it still had quite a band of youngsters.

He said the new blood would further complement the game plan he had introduced last season.

Mitch Banner should be better equipped for the experience of his first season as Hepburn coach in 2022.

Banner said finishing third and getting into a preliminary final last year had been a massive achievement, but there was no avoiding the fact that like everyone premierships were the aim.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to win.

"We have put together a pretty good squad. It's more than just the 22 who play each week.

"We have a squad that we believe can give us the best chance of winning premierships. That's what we want to do.

"Without setting any specific expectations for the year, if we put our best foot forward hopefully we'll be around the mark again," he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Banner is looking forward to the contribution of Matthew Notman - a long-time friend and former teammate.

Notman has much to offer with an opportunity to cap off a decorated career in a successful team.

As good as Sean Tighe was last year as the competition's premier ruckman, he could step up bigger and better after a strong pre-season.

MY SAY

When it came to recruiting, Hepburn flew out of the blocks early in the off-season.

Still stung by missing out on a grand final berth, the Burras reaped the benefits of getting into the player market early.

As well as adding to an impressive talent bank around the likes of Sean Tighe, Andrew McKay and coach Mitch Banner, Hepburn will have a greater physical presence.

There will be no shortage of options for down the spine - something they lacked last season, especially in defence where they were ultimately found to be undermanned.

Banner will also be better for having a year under his belt as coach.

He now knows the competition much better and will ensure the Burras are better equipped for the biggest challenges.

PREDICTION

Hepburn knows that last year was a missed opportunity.

At the very least, a grand final berth was there for the asking.

Bigger and almost certainly better, the Burras should again be a top four side.

FACT FILE

Coach: Mitch Banner (playing) 2nd year

2022: third

14 wins, 2 losses

Best and fairest: Sean Tighe

Leading goalkicker: Mitch Banner 81

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Finn Anscombe (Newcomb)

Quade Butt (Bacchus Marsh)

Jackson Carrick (Darley/South Barwon)

Bryce Coffey (Maldon)

Matthew Notman (Melton South)

Liam O'Halloran (NT)

Ricky Shortis (returning)

Tom Thacker (Darley)

LOSSES

Joe Clarke (travelling)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Ballan (a)

R2 - Daylesford (a)

R3 - Dunnstown (h)

R4 - Learmonth (a)

R5 - Waubra (h)

R6 - Newlyn (a)

R7 - Buninyong (h)

R8 - Gordon (a)

R9 - bye

R10 - Clunes (h)

R11 - Skipton (a)

R12 - Rokewood-Corindhap (h)

R13 - Springbank (a)

R14 - Beaufort (h)

R15 - Bungaree (a)

R16 - Carngham-Linton (h)

R17 - Creswick (a)

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

104-S Tighe - winner

61-A McKay

39-R Ferraro

32-D O'Halloran

29-M Banner

25-N Johns

19-R Jenkins

14-J Clarke

11-J Wallesz

10-J Hogan

10-M McKay

7-C Bath

4-Z Kupsch

3-N Rodgers

3-J Pendretti

1-J Grant

1-J Malone

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

26-Sean Tighe

21-Andrew McKay

15-Ricky Ferraro

10-Daniel O'Halloran

2-Ned Johns

2-Mitchell McKay

1-Joe Malone

1-Mitc Banner 1

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.

