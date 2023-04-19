The Courier
CHFL 2023 preview: Hepburn | coach's comments, player movements

By David Brehaut
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Matthew Notman joins Hepburn after a long career in the Ballarat Football Netball League and could prove to be a bargain get.
Hepburn was not far off the mark last year and who knows what it might have been able to achieve had it progressed to the grand final. It has recruited to fill specific needs and has a real hunger for success.

When it comes to winning cultures it is impossible to go past Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League.

