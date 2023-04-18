Redan, North Ballarat City and North Ballarat Roosters VFL premiership player Derrick Micallef makes a much anticipated return from injury for the Bombers.

Recruits are always important, but so too can be quality players returning from long-term absences owing to injury. Buninyong can benefit from just that this season with a star back in action after missing last season.

Every team wants an X-factor.

A player which might provide the spark which makes the difference.

One of the Central Highlands Football League's most talented players in the past decade could prove to be just that for Buninyong this season as he returns from a troubled run with injury.

Mercurial small forward Derick Micallef is fit again and ready to make an impact.

There is no expectation of the veteran being a match-winner week-in week-out, but his experience and sometimes uncanny skills could make the difference in big games.

Bombers coach Shaun O'Loughlin said it was great to have him back.

"He's excited to be up and going again and looks as fit as he's ever been.

"He hasn't played a lot of footy for a few years.

"He brings a calm head. He makes good decisions, so when he gets footy we usually keep it."

Last time Micallef played a full season in 2019 he kicked 52 goals and Buninyong finished on top of the ladder.

He has not played since injuring a shoulder in last year's pre-season.

Fraser Hunt, also part of the 2019 campaign, is another returning for the Bombers after making just one reserves appearance last season.

With Micallef and Hunt as good as recruits, they value add to the arrival of marquee player, VFL experienced Aiden Domic.

On the deficit side though, Tyrone Ross and Harry Mulcahy will be unavailable, and Jake Arnold and Jack Atkinson will be sidelined all season with knee injuries.

Atkinson was injured late last season and Arnold during the pre-season.

With O'Loughlin happy with the list he has, he is looking forward to what he says is a fitter Buninyong pushing to once again play finals.

"We identified that fitness was an area which wasn't up to scratch last year and have worked hard to improve on it."

He said it was needed as Buninyong had changed from a hard-nosed dogged style to football with more flair and run.

Buninyong finished sixth last year, but bowed out in a loss to Learmonth in an elimination final.

The Bombers had to do it hard to get there though after winning just two of its first eight games.

They did not lose again though, winning eight on end.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mitch Warner and Lochie Stewart after a big pre-season.

They have finals experience and O'Loughlin believes now fitter and with that experience they can kick on.

Mitch Warner has the potential to break through a ceiling and make his biggest impact yet.

MY SAY

A relatively quiet off season for the Bombers, but what they did do is bring in some real quality in Aiden Domic from the Ballarat Swans.

He's still young, but has VFL experience behind him and provides class as Buninyong looks to make a bigger impact.

The Bombers had a strange campaign in 2022.

They struggled to get any early momentum, but with a favourable run of games at the back-end went on a winning streak to force its way in the top eight.

After all that, the Buninyong finals campaign lasted just one week.

Injuries to key players tested its depth and ultimately this probably took a toll - mentally and physically.

The Bombers' focus will surely be getting a few more early wins, which will relieve some of that pressure.

PREDICTION

Finals are well and truly on the agenda, but with several clubs pushing hard after missing out last season it will not necessarily be a straightforward task.

The Bombers again look to be in a group vying for the last four spots in the top eight.

It is well within reach and their objective to ensure that achieving it is not on a knife's edge.

FACT FILE

Coach:: Shaun O'Loughlin (non-playing) 5th year

2022: sixth

10 wins, 6 losses

Best and fairest: Jarrod Rogers

Leading goalkicker: Luke Cullen 26

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Aiden Domic (Ballarat Swans)

Jude Forth-Bligh (Russells Creek)

Joe Milgate (Minyip-Murtoa)

Tyler Mookhoek (Rokewood-Corindhap)

Daniel Westblade (Lismore-Derrinallum)

Damien Wynd (Allansford)

LOSSES

Keelan Fejo (AFL Cairns)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Dunnstown (h)

R2 - Learmonth (a)

R3 - Waubra (h)

R4 - Newlyn (a)

R5 - bye

R6 - Gordon (h)

R7 - Hepburn (a)

R8 - Clunes (h)

R9 - Skipton (a)

R10 - Rokewood-Corindhap (h)

R11 - Springbank (a)

R12 - Beaufort (h)

R13 - Bungaree (a)

R14 - Carngham-Linton (h)

R15 - Creswick (a)

R16 - Ballan (h)

R17 - Daylesford (a)

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

69-J Rodgers

41-T Ross

28-G Lovett

17-J Marshall

15-J Robertson

14-K Fego

13-J Arnold

13-D Sliwa

13-M Warner

12-C Barrenger

11-D Kelly

8-L Cullen

8-H Mulcahy

5-N Shell

5-L Burbridge

5-W Porter

4-H Givvens

3-M Arnold

3-A Hart

2-J Marshman

1-M Turner

1-J Atkinson

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

19-Jarrod Rodgers

7-Jesse Marshall

7-Geoffrey Lovett

6-Keelan Fejo

5-Jack Robertson

3-Dominic Sliwa

2-Tyrone Ross

2-Caius Barrenger

2-Harrison Mulcahy

1-Ben Morcom-Knight

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.

