Emergency services guard scene of Gordon house fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:56am, first published 8:07am
A family lived in the old farmhouse on Sharrocks Road that was burnt on Monday night. Picture by Eugene Duffy
Three people have been safely evacuated after fire destroyed a Gordon farmhouse overnight.

