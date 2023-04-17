Three people have been safely evacuated after fire destroyed a Gordon farmhouse overnight.
The CFA said the Sharrocks Road blaze was first reported at 7.22pm on Monday and then got into the roof cavity, where it became hard to stop.
Police said it also destroyed a vehicle.
Eighteen fire vehicles were called to the intense blaze, which was brought under control just before 10pm.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to Sharrocks Road at 9.45pm and took one woman to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
Millbrook firefighters remained on scene overnight to prevent flare ups and the scene was declared safe at 5.39am Tuesday.
One fire truck was still at the Sharrocks Road site at 7.45am Tuesday.
Passers-by said police were setting up a crime scene and waiting for fire investigators to arrive.
The CFA said the power company was contacted as a procedure.
No part of Gordon is connected to reticulated natural gas.
Units responded from CFA brigades in Gordon, Millbrook, Mount Egerton, Ballan,. Myrniong, Greendale, Wallace, Mount Warrenheip, Glen Park, Ballarat, Smythesdale.
Vehicles attached to the headquarters for districts 15 and 18 also turned up.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the Gordon incident were yet to be determined.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Meanwhile in Alfredton, a motorcyclist was involved in an accident on Sturt Street, near Ballarat High School around 6.40pm Monday.
Ambulance Victoria said they were called to the scene but the motorcyclist was physically unhurt.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
