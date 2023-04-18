The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Preview

Ballarat Miners to blood youngsters in clash with Indonesian national team

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Miners players like Jackson Talbot is likely to be given an opportunity against the Indonesian national team on Wednesday night
Young Miners players like Jackson Talbot is likely to be given an opportunity against the Indonesian national team on Wednesday night

THE Ballarat Miners men will use Wednesday night's hit-out against the Indonesian national team at Selkirk Stadium to give a host of youngsters a run, as they look to tweak their side in the lead-up to a big double-header road trip to Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.