THE Ballarat Miners men will use Wednesday night's hit-out against the Indonesian national team at Selkirk Stadium to give a host of youngsters a run, as they look to tweak their side in the lead-up to a big double-header road trip to Tasmania.
After dropping both games last weekend on the road to Keilor and Nunawading, and losing playmaker Max Cody to a hamstring injury, the Miners will use the game as a chance to blood some youngsters and work out some plays they can put into action against the two Tasmanian teams this coming weekend.
The Indonesian national team is visiting Australia throughout April in order to gain some experience of top-level basketball and playing a series of games against NBL1 quality teams.
In all, it is playing eight games across 18 days with the clash with the Miners being the sixth. Games are still to come later in the week against Illawarra and Sutherland.
IN OTHER NEWS
This extra fixture will mean the Ballarat Miners will be forced to play five games in nine days. However, coach Luke Sunderland said he saw many positives, with his belief that in-game opportunities override what could be achieved on the training court.
"I'd expect Ned (Renfree) to step up into the squad while Max is out, particularly after his performance at the Under-18 nationals (leading Victoria Country into the final) " he said.
"It's good timing with this game, because it allows us to put a few things on the fly in a game situation where it won't affect us.
Sunderland said it was unlikely that import Tyler Rudolph, who scored 34 points last Saturday, would play the Indonesian game.
"I don't think many of our starters will play more than 15 or 20 minutes," he said. "I'm keen to give the likes of Zac (Dunmore), Jordan (Lingard), Amos (Brooks) a fair bit of game time if we can.
"I'd like to give more chances to Riley Dunn and I also thought that Jackson Talbot played some good minutes at the weekend as well, so it would be good to see him get some more opportunities as well.
"It's probably better for us to play this game, rather than have two training sessions on the Tuesday and Thursday given the heavy schedule at the moment."
Tip off at Sellkirk Stadium is at 6.30pm, with tickets available from Ticketek or on the door.
Meanwhile, a panel convened by Basketball Australia has determined transgender athlete Lexi Rodgers is ineligible to play elite level basketball, including for the Kilsyth Cobras in the NBL1 South competition this season.
Panel member, Suzy Batkovic said the decision was part of a complex space that continues to evolve.
"As we continue to develop our own framework for sub-elite and elite competitions, we understand the need to have a clear process and continual education within all layers of the sport so we can best support players, coaches, clubs, associations and the wider basketball community." she said
"I also want to make it clear because it's important, that while this particular application was not approved based on criteria for elite competition, Basketball Australia encourages and promotes inclusivity at community level."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.