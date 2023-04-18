The Courier
Council
Ballarat Council seeks feedback on car parking in CBD

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FIle picture by Adam Trafford.
FIle picture by Adam Trafford.

Parking restrictions in Ballarat's Central Business District could be extended into the evening, but the City of Ballarat wants to hear from businesses and residents before making any changes.

