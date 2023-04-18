Parking restrictions in Ballarat's Central Business District could be extended into the evening, but the City of Ballarat wants to hear from businesses and residents before making any changes.
Council has encouraged the community to share their feedback on potential changes, such as extending the metered restrictions to 7pm in places such as Armstrong Street North, where there is a collection of dining options on the table.
According to data provided by the council, two of the 69 car parking spaces in the Armstrong Street North area are only used for more than three hours a day.
The council is asking the community if an extension to the restrictions "would benefit your needs".
Council is also seeking data on how far someone would be willing to walk from their parked car to their destinations and also feedback on the outdoor activation projects on the list.
Information from previous feedback has helped inform decisions on funding outdoor activation projects such as the additional seating in the 400s block of Sturt Street.
In July last year when announcing the project, then-mayor Daniel Moloney said people told the council they "were prepared to walk a short distance".
"Being able to park still close by but experience that outdoor dining atmosphere, the type of thing that you can experience in a place like Lygon Street in Melbourne is really a growing thing here too," he said.
There are other outdoor spaces council is seeking feedback on, asking how respondents if they feel happy, neutral or unhappy about seating outside Yellow Espresso on the east side of Sturt Street, McKenzie Lane, Armstrong Street and other glass wind barriers and umbrellas in 80 other venues around the city.
Councillor Ben Taylor said in a statement outdoor activations like these can create vibrant streetscapes.
"This can often come at the cost of parking spaces, which are instead turned into places for people to gather," he said.
"This consultation allows Ballarat to consider things that are important to them, such as a park outside their destination or a park a few blocks away."
The surrey is currently open on the City of Ballarat's MySay page.
There are separate surveys for community members and business owners and will be open until May 2.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
