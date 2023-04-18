Appeal for footage as walker remains in serious condition

Police are appealing for information about an alleged hit-run in Ballarat's north which left a pedestrian in a critical condition.
The Royal Melbourne Hospital said on Tuesday the 25-year-old man was now in a serious condition after the Learmonth Road crash which left him with leg injuries just before 11pm Friday.
Ballarat Highway Patrol police said they were investigating the circumstances behind the collision - and why the driver allegedly left the scene on the border of Wendouree and Mitchell Park.
Acting Senior Sergeant David Whitwell said a 66-year-old Ballarat man was later located and was helping police with enquiries.
"There is a legal requirement for drivers to remain at the scene of a collision until they can exchange details with the other driver or provide their details to emergency services," he said.
"You don't just head off.
"There are significant penalties for leaving the scene of a collision.
"You are entitled to move to a safe area, but you need to exchange details with the other party or remain until police arrive.
"Even if it's a minor collision between two cars there is sometimes no requirement for police to attend - but there is still an obligation for drivers to exchange details."
Police said the pedestrian's long term future was unclear - and authorities were waiting on the return of data from medical scans.
The 10.56pm accident happened close to homes on one side of Learmonth Road (Mitchell Park) - and car yards and factories on the other (Wendouree).
"We want anyone with CCTV or dashcam to come forward," Acting Senior Sergeant Whitwell said.
"We would also like to hear from witnesses."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
