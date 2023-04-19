The Courier
Central Highlands Netball League will have 10 teams in its inaugural D grade season

April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
There are more opportunities for netballers with 10 teams to suit up in the inaugural CHNL D grade competition.
TEN clubs have signed up to the new Central Highlands Netball League D Grade competition in its inaugural season, proving the massive growth in the sport's participation numbers in recent seasons.

