TEN clubs have signed up to the new Central Highlands Netball League D Grade competition in its inaugural season, proving the massive growth in the sport's participation numbers in recent seasons.
When the idea was announced in February, the league was unsure as to what the take up of numbers would be, but were prepared to run a competition with as few as six teams in order to give as many players an opportunity to participate.
However league president Natalie Clark says she has been thrilled with the response from clubs with many more than initially expected taking up the offer to play.
"It was just to give girls more of an opportunity to play, providing opportunities for those who might have been missing out either in our league or even the BFNL," she said.
"There's a lot of people that want to play We're thrilled to have the 10 teams and I think that will gain even more momentum next year."
Clark said the league was prepared to ware a tough start to the league, but now it was all systems go for an exciting year, which begins on saturday
"The first year of these things is always the toughest. Once we get going, clubs will know what to expect," she said..
"The other issue we were facing with it was getting enough umpires, coaches and the volunteers. It's not just about getting players, it's about who can manage the comp as well but it's come together well, we're very pleased.
"Each team will play matches throughout the year in line with the other grades, so all up they'll play nine matches and then we'll have a final eight at the end of the year which will match alongside the rest of the finals.
