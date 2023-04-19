An incredible Good Friday performance from Redan's Lachlan George saw him pick up the first five votes of the season in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award.
His Lions teammate in Izaac Grant, who he combined for over 300 ranking points with, polled two votes with Redan boasting a plethora of dominant players against Lake Wendouree.
Sebastopol's Lachlan Cassidy polled five votes with a league-high 14 tackles against Bacchus Marsh on Saturday, with new recruit Arnold Kirby earning four votes for his 23 disposals and one goal on debut.
In Sunbury's come-from-behind win over North Ballarat, Josh Guthrie led the way with 44 disposals en route to a maximum five votes, while two Roosters in Harry Loader and Jamie Quick also featured amongst the vote-getters.
Jack Walker polled five votes with 44 touches against cross-town rivals Melton South, with his Bloods sweeping the votes in a 161-point thumping.
Votes are awarded on a 5,4,3,2,1 basis to the best players on the ground across both teams.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.