BFNL 2023: The Courier's 'Player of the Year' voting | Round 1

By Edward Holland
April 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Redan's Lachlan George kicked off the Ballarat Football Netball League season with a five-vote performance.
An incredible Good Friday performance from Redan's Lachlan George saw him pick up the first five votes of the season in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award.

