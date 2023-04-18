The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

The boy has been charged with unlicensed driving and will appear in Warrnambool court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sister's Holden Commodore was impounded by police and will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
The sister's Holden Commodore was impounded by police and will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.

Police have warned they will prosecute any driver without a valid licence after intercepting a 14-year-old Ballarat boy driving last Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.