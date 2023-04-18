Police have warned they will prosecute any driver without a valid licence after intercepting a 14-year-old Ballarat boy driving last Friday afternoon.
Police Senior Constable Adam Johnson was one of two divisional van crew members involved in the routine intercept on Cressy Street, the northern entrance to Camperdown, about 110km south west of Ballarat.
He said the Ballarat district youth was driving his sister's Holden Commodore, she was in the vehicle with him and had given the youth consent to drive her car.
The youth will be charged with unlicensed driving and appear in a children's court on a date to be fixed.
His 24-year-old sister has not been charged with an offence.
Having a licence is a privilege not a right- Constable Adam Johnson
But, her Holden Commodore sedan, which was displaying P-plates, was seized, impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
"We just had a feeling about the car. It certainly piqued our interest," Senior Constable Johnson said.
"We intercepted the vehicle for a routine check.
"When the youth got out of the car there was a bit of "what are you doing driving? You look a bit young." He hadn't even started shaving.
"He just told us he was learning to drive.
"There was nothing untoward about his driving. He wasn't driving erratically or speeding."
Senior Constable Johnson said the message to the general public was pretty simple.
"If you have not got a valid licence then you can't drive," he said.
"Having a licence is a privilege not a right. We request all drivers follow the road rules and that includes having a licence before you start driving," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
