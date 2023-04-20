House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Highly sought-after Black Hill is the superbly elevated setting for this modern home that boasts an abundance of natural lighting and sweeping views over Ballarat. You can see as far as picturesque Mount Warrenheip, and beyond.
Sales executive Andy Turnbridge of Biggin Scott Ballarat and Creswick said attention to detail and premium fixtures and fittings throughout this property offer a luxurious living experience.
"Imagine taking in the views over Ballarat and district from the south-facing balcony," Andy said.
"I love how the floor plan takes you over three levels throughout the home, with the family room in the central hub of the home leaving the formal living area poised with views at the top level - sensational."
Upon entering the home, you will be greeted with a free-flowing and creative floor plan that showcases three spacious bedrooms and a study, ideally positioned on the lower level. Nearby is the family bathroom which features a relaxing bathtub as well as a walk-in shower.
In addition, there is a large multipurpose room that could serve as your home theatre, a rumpus for the children, or perhaps a teenage retreat.
The home's upper level is dedicated to spacious living, outdoor entertaining, and a deluxe parents' retreat.
Open-concept sitting, dining and kitchen opens onto elevated outdoor decking, perfect for year-round entertaining and purpose designed to capture the views.
Stone benchtops make a showcase kitchen, along with family must-haves such as breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Quality appliances include electric oven and hob as well as a stainless steel dishwasher.
Another highlight in this immaculate home is the top-floor main suite. It has an additional living area, a spacious bedroom, huge walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite. Oh, and a private balcony for morning coffee and majestic views.
More features include ducted central heating, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a double lock-up garage and a built-in home office. Landscaping is complete and the waterfall is a welcoming surprise.
A new listing that is surely among the finest in its category. Just minutes from primary schools, sporting facilities and Ballarat CBD. Stroll around Lake Wendouree and local parkland.
Inspection is highly recommended, contact Andy today.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.