The Linton community has honoured one of its most inspiring local figures with a new public monument keeping her story alive for generations to come.
The unveiling of a 1.75m bronze statue on Linton's Avenue of Honour on Tuesday represented long-overdue recognition for the late Dr Vera Scantlebury Brown OBE - a pioneering medical professional and Australian war surgeon who was never given official enlistment status.
Born in Linton in 1889, Vera was among the first women to study medicine at the University of Melbourne and, after completing her medical residency at the Children's Hospital in 1917, joined Australia's war efforts overseas - despite the army's policy at the time of excluding female doctors.
Vera paid her own way to London to work in the Endell St Military Hospital - known as 'the suffragette hospital' - to help treat wounded, injured and sick soldiers transported from France.
On her return to Australia, she became the first woman to lead a Victorian government department as the inaugural director of the Victorian Infant Welfare Scheme, and it is in this role she is credited with transforming the voluntary system of the day into the professional, universal maternal and child health system Victoria now has.
The Linton and District Historical Society, with support from Golden Plains Shire Council and the state government, commissioned local sculptor Lucy McEachern to recreate Vera's likeness as she appears in a rare surviving photograph from 1918.
In the photograph, Vera is wearing the insignia of a military surgeon - which women were prohibited from wearing at the time.
Relatives of Vera joined Ms McEachern, Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins, Golden Plains Mayor Brett Cunningham, Member for Ripon Martha Haylett, and Historical Society president Dr Jill Wheeler to celebrate the finished product, with Dr Wheeler calling it a "fitting memorial to an extraordinary woman" who "truly made a difference - not just to the lives of severely injured WWI soldiers but to generations of Victorian mothers, babies, and families."
Visitors wanting to know more about Vera can scan a QR code on the sculpture plinth to bring up a 'Finding Her' museum profile on their smartphone.
Later additions to the site will include decorations made by local school children, a bench made by the Linton Men's Shed and a garden of Indigenous plants informed by traditional owners the Wadawurrung people.
The statue is the first public artwork in Linton recognising or representing a woman, and is one of six artworks commissioned under the Victorian Women's Public Art program - which aims to increase the number of permanent public artworks in the state celebrating women and their achievements.
Dr Wheeler spoke on the importance of commemorating female historical figures who have long been overshadowed by their male counterparts - especially in the realm of public artworks.
"In 2021, [a news article] noted in Melbourne there were 580 statues of men but only nine of named historical women, and these included four saints, two athletes and Queen Victoria.
"You can't be what you can't see - and that's the motto of this project.
"For little girls and women in this town to look at [the statue] and read about Vera and know what she did is inspiring."
The Courier asked Ms Hutchins about planned state government cuts to independent community health prevention funding which Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy recently likened to "treating people at the bottom of the cliff" .
Ms Hutchins responded: "I don't believe that they have been cuts - there were changes made in last year's budget that are rolling out now."
"Certainly, the commitments we made in the last state election, particularly around women's health, I would say that we are investing more in the long-term in our local health system, particularly in the prevention space," she said.
