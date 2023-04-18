The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

WWI surgeon Dr Vera Scantlebury Brown OBE honoured with bronze statue on Linton's Avenue of Honour

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Linton community has honoured one of its most inspiring local figures with a new public monument keeping her story alive for generations to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.