An elderly man who told police he became aggressive with a retail worker because the employee "got smart" has faced court.
The 67-year-old accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for the assault at Good Guys Ballarat on September 22 last year.
About 3.20pm, the accused went to the store to return a television his teenage son told him was broken.
The sales assistant plugged in the TV to assess the item and lines filled the screen, indicating it had been dropped or damaged.
When the employee told the man it may not be covered, the accused became irate.
"[He] picked up his own TV, slammed it down on ground with force and walked toward victim while yelling," police prosecutor Senior Constable Clint Prebble told the court.
The sales assistant had retreated to a corner of the store when the man assaulted him.
By the time authorities got to the store, the accused man had left.
He was later interviewed after being identified through CCTV footage and the receipt he had brought in for the television.
"He stated he did attend the store and that he threw his own television on the ground because the employee 'got smart'," Senior Constable Prebble said.
"He stated there was no assault and, 'if there was I would've punched him in the face'."
The court heard the man had a prior criminal history for shop thefts in 1996 and 2017.
Defence counsel for the accused told the court he was dealing with "ongoing personal issues" at the time, including health issues of another son who had since died.
"Everything was just piling up," the lawyer said.
"In his mind, he said, 'I really am regretful ... I completely over reacted'."
Magistrate Mark Stratmann spoke directly to the accused in court.
"You and I are about a similar age and, with great respect, your life experience should tell you ... you and I both know that was not the way to resolve a conflict," Mr Stratmann told the man.
He was ordered to complete an anger management course to "add an extra string to [his] bow in terms of dealing with conflict," and to make a six-month promise of good behaviour to the court.
The man was also required to pay $300 to the court fund, which is disbursed to various charitable organisations in the community.
