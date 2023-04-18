The Courier
No jail in County Court for Wendouree man charged with grooming pre-teen girls

By Ellie Mitchell
April 19 2023 - 5:00am
Stock image.

Vigilant parents of underage girls contacted by a Wendouree paedophile were able to put a swift end to their children's contact with the man, a court has heard.

