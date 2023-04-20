Situated in the heart of Ballarat's premium medical precinct are these beautifully presented fully-functional consulting rooms for a doctor, medical specialist or allied health provider. Long-term leasing is available for medical professionals looking for quality premises to grow their business in a premium location. The interior is purpose built with health care professionals in mind so they succeed in growing their business. There is a modern waiting room where clients can wait in comfort, and a spacious reception office that provides the best in facilities for both clients and staff. Consulting rooms are spacious, light and bright ensuring all clients feel comfortable and welcome. More features include good security plus three designated car parks with further car spaces available. Walking distance from Ballarat CBD, handy to popular cafes and restaurants, public transport is close by. An outstanding opportunity to lease a prime property in a highly visible location where heavy foot traffic translates to business growth. For information, inspections and lease terms, contact commercial manager John Stevenson of Ballarat Real Estate.