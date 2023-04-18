More than 55 young people in Ballarat are unsure where they will be able to sleep tonight.
This is the number of single young people waiting for housing support from Uniting. There are also 25 families on the waiting list.
Uniting's community engagement and support manager Warrick Davison said he anticipated these numbers were actually much higher as they were only able to account for people who had reached out to the service for help.
April 19 is Youth Homelessness Matters Day.
Mr Davison said he wanted to debunk the myth that young people who were homeless were sitting around doing nothing.
"Feedback from the young people [said] how difficult it is to look forward to your future when you don't even know where you're going to be sleeping that night," he said.
"We had young people that have been sleeping under playground equipment and because you don't have anywhere to store your food, you can't buy or plan or budget properly."
Mr Davidson said many young people were struggling to get into the rental market and there were not enough houses to help everyone who needed it.
He said only about four per cent of young people who presented to Uniting for help in Ballarat were able to secure long-term housing.
Median rental prices in Ballarat sit around the $400 mark - Mr Davidson said this would be almost impossible to afford on youth allowance.
"We really need to have a standalone national child and youth homelessness strategy," he said.
This could mean there is less pressure on the states and a coordinated effort to develop solutions could be employed.
Currently the United program helps people find homes, which Mr Davidson said they needed more of to keep up with numbers seeking help.
Support and advice is given for various situations like an unexpected bill arise.
"Many young people can manage a household themselves, but some just need that help at the start," Mr Davidson said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
