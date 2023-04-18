DEEP in a bunker a group of young people realise something has happened - while the play unfolds their search to determine what has happened, the experience taps into actors' real-life experience and emotions with lockdowns.
Alexandra Meerback's Dust and Ruin was written before the pandemic but the Ballarat playwright's work has been re-written and reimagined with major contributions from the young Ballarat National Theatre cast.
Ballarat National Theatre president Liana Skewes said when considering what shows to select this year, Dust and Ruin stood out.
"There are a bunch of opportunities for young people in looking for a collaborative response to what goes into a theatre project," Ms Skewes said. "In this play, you're not just seeing art but a fantastic experience in theatre skills and knowledge built."
Ms Skewes said cast responses to the lockdown concept had characters in the bunker who became quiet and internalised their feelings, one became manipulative and another was perky and trying to enforce boundaries - these were not always healthy responses.
Dust and Ruin continues a strong program for Ballarat National Theatre with Shakespeare's Julius Caesar locked in and auditions underway.
Meanwhile the company's highly-anticipated podcast adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion remains under production.
Dust and Ruin continues at Mount Rowan Secondary College's theatre from Wednesday to Friday nights and closing with a Saturday matinee.
Tickets via hermaj.com.
