Driver crashes into parked cars, blows 0.16

A 31-year-old P-plate driver has had her licence suspended after allegedly crashing into parked cars and blowing three times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Maryborough police found the woman behind the wheel after reports of a crash on Derby Road at 8.55pm on Friday.
Police said the Maryborough woman allegedly drove into a parked car - pushing it into a third vehicle.
No one was injured.
The driver was taken to Maryborough police station for an evidential breath test.
Her licence was immediately suspended after she returned an alleged reading of 0.168 per cent.
In Victoria, P-platers can only drive with a 0.00 blood alcohol concentration.
It is expected the woman will be charged on summons with drink-driving and other traffic matters.
She will face Maryborough Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Meanwhile a booze bus operation in Melton on Friday has turned up drivers with blood alcohol concentrations as high as 0.28.
In one case a 21 year old Ballan woman blew 0.07 and had her licence immediately suspended.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
