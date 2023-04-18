The Courier
31-year-old P-plater to face charges

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
April 19 2023
Driver crashes into parked cars, blows 0.16
A 31-year-old P-plate driver has had her licence suspended after allegedly crashing into parked cars and blowing three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

