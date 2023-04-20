New coach Shannan Broadbent is hoping Ballan can catch a few sides off-guard early in the Central Highlands Football League season.
"We're steeling ourselves for a big start.
"We want to hit the season running. I'm confident everyone is going to see us up and about.
"Hopefully we can sneak a few wins,' he said.
Broadbent has given the Blues a big pre-season, with three inter-club and two intra-club practices as he takes on the task of building on the two wins of last season and improving on their 16th position finish.
This has come off a recruiting campaign which largely focused on adding well credentialed experience.
"We delivered on that and there's been a positive response.
We're going to have a running game, which is going to make the correct execution of skills crucial.
"That experience has also brought confidence.
"Numbers (at training) have been good and there's some real energy about the place."
Broadbent said there was a real want to learn and improve, and these aspects were part of that process.
He said it was also important for everyone to enjoy what they were doing.
Broadbent said with Ballan not having a lot of tall options, its game was going to be all about "owning" the football.
Broadbent is excited by what recruit Sam Crea has added.
As a player he will add stability to the midfield, but Crea has also impressed with his leadership.
Teenager Jack Jarvis could be a surprise packet.'
He returns to Ballan after playing under-17s with Bacchus Marsh last year and despite his youth, Broadbent is confident his raw talent will enable to make his presence felt at some point.
A lot to like about the Blues' off-season under new coach Shannon Broadbent, who will have his predecessor Tristan Batten among his support staff.
Attracting experience from the coach down was a focus of recruiting and Ballan has delivered in this area with the likes of Marc Yates, David Stretton, Stefan Bye and multiple club best and fairest Darren Tanti getting on board.
Almost as important will be eventually returning to playing home games in Ballan after having spent all last season on the road owing to the construction of new clubrooms and playing home games at venues such as Smythesdale and Bacchus Marsh.
Ballan will benefit from added depth, but it is coming from a long way back in the field.
One of their better performances last season came in round three, when despite losing by 62 points took it right up to eventual finalist Skipton.
Unfortunately they were unable to sustain that effort.
Their best patch came with back-to-back wins against Carngham-Linton and Creswick.
That was enough to ensure they avoided the wooden spoon, but the Blues still finished with the poorest percentage at just 29.10.
Broadbent is going to have his work cut out.
He will improve Ballan's output, but the teams around it have also boosted their ranks and that is going to make it doubly hard to climb the ladder.
The Blues should be more competitive, just on numbers alone.
They want to improve and with the players they have introduced that will happen.
However, it is still hard to see Ballan getting out of the bottom four.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
