The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Preview

CHFL 2023 preview: Ballan | coach's comments, player movements

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple club best and fairest Darren Tanti was among a flurry of early recruits for the Blues.
Multiple club best and fairest Darren Tanti was among a flurry of early recruits for the Blues.

Shannan Broadbent is a much travelled player across Vic Country and Vic Metro competitions. Now it is time for him to watch over the progress of others and he is ready for a tough challenge. His enthusiasm is infectious.

New coach Shannan Broadbent is hoping Ballan can catch a few sides off-guard early in the Central Highlands Football League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.