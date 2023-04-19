New coach Paul Borchers has no hesitation in declaring he wants Creswick to have a real crack at playing Central Highlands Football League finals this year.
Borchers, who was appointed non-playing coach after the unexpected departure of Dean Romeril, is setting the bar high given the Wickers managed just four wins last year.
Borchers said he never went into a task with low expectations.
He said he was not prepared to accept a disappointing outcome.
"It's a challenge, but we're up for it."
Borchers said if they were not talking finals there was no point.
"We're here to win as is everyone."
He said a starting point would be making sure they did everything right on a week-to-week basis.
That is never an easy task with a largely young side and Borchers know it.
He said the COVID-19 interruptions of 2020 and 2021 had created a gap and loss of continuity in leadership development - adding to the on-field challenges on improving performances on a consistent basis.
He wants a side that delivers on the trust it has been given on a team basis and at individual level.
Borcher said Creswick had shown some good signs last year, but too often had fallen away late in games.
Its 40-point loss to Beaufort in round five, when after being within a goal at three quarter time is an example.
"We have to learn to stay in games longer."
Borchers is open minded, throwing the challenge out to all players to make their mark.
He said he had gone into the job with an open mind on selection - putting all spots up for grabs.
He has put the challenge fairly and squarely on players to ensure they catch his eye and earn their place in the team.
An unexpected change of coach came in the off-season, but the transition from Dean Romeril to Paul Borchers went smoothly.
Creswick has added some new faces to a squad which was in a development phase last year.
Wins were hard to come by, but the Saints were happy with the progress made with four wins being a reasonable outcome.
The first phase is always defeating the teams around you and the Wickers were largely able to achieve that and more with wins over arch-rival Newlyn and eventual finalist Waubra.
They are not alone in having to come from a long way back and there is still a lot of work to do before it can start to make serious inroads.
Damage control should be a major focus.
Creswick suffered some huge losses, kicking two or less goals four times.
Ensuring that does not happen again will be a big step in the right direction.
Creswick showed last year that on its day, against the right opposition, it can get the job done.
The Wickers are not going to get near the big boys, but there's the potential to better last year's record.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday April 22.
Full fixture:
