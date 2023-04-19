The Courier
CHFL 2023 preview: Creswick | coach's comments, player movements

By David Brehaut
April 20 2023 - 3:30am
New Creswick coach Paul Borchers wants to have the Wickers vying for a finals berth this year.
Ultimately everyone wants to win a premiership, but first they need to be in finals contention. Creswick is aiming to take a giant step and be in the latter this season. It's a big call, but Wickers are giving it a shot. 

New coach Paul Borchers has no hesitation in declaring he wants Creswick to have a real crack at playing Central Highlands Football League finals this year.

