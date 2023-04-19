New Creswick coach Paul Borchers wants to have the Wickers vying for a finals berth this year.

Ultimately everyone wants to win a premiership, but first they need to be in finals contention. Creswick is aiming to take a giant step and be in the latter this season. It's a big call, but Wickers are giving it a shot.

New coach Paul Borchers has no hesitation in declaring he wants Creswick to have a real crack at playing Central Highlands Football League finals this year.

Borchers, who was appointed non-playing coach after the unexpected departure of Dean Romeril, is setting the bar high given the Wickers managed just four wins last year.

Borchers said he never went into a task with low expectations.

He said he was not prepared to accept a disappointing outcome.

"It's a challenge, but we're up for it."

Borchers said if they were not talking finals there was no point.

"We're here to win as is everyone."

He said a starting point would be making sure they did everything right on a week-to-week basis.

That is never an easy task with a largely young side and Borchers know it.

He said the COVID-19 interruptions of 2020 and 2021 had created a gap and loss of continuity in leadership development - adding to the on-field challenges on improving performances on a consistent basis.

He wants a side that delivers on the trust it has been given on a team basis and at individual level.

Borcher said Creswick had shown some good signs last year, but too often had fallen away late in games.

Its 40-point loss to Beaufort in round five, when after being within a goal at three quarter time is an example.

"We have to learn to stay in games longer."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Borchers is open minded, throwing the challenge out to all players to make their mark.

He said he had gone into the job with an open mind on selection - putting all spots up for grabs.

He has put the challenge fairly and squarely on players to ensure they catch his eye and earn their place in the team.

MY SAY

An unexpected change of coach came in the off-season, but the transition from Dean Romeril to Paul Borchers went smoothly.

Creswick has added some new faces to a squad which was in a development phase last year.

Wins were hard to come by, but the Saints were happy with the progress made with four wins being a reasonable outcome.

The first phase is always defeating the teams around you and the Wickers were largely able to achieve that and more with wins over arch-rival Newlyn and eventual finalist Waubra.

They are not alone in having to come from a long way back and there is still a lot of work to do before it can start to make serious inroads.

Damage control should be a major focus.

Creswick suffered some huge losses, kicking two or less goals four times.

Ensuring that does not happen again will be a big step in the right direction.

PREDICTION

Creswick showed last year that on its day, against the right opposition, it can get the job done.

The Wickers are not going to get near the big boys, but there's the potential to better last year's record.

FACT FILE

Coach: Paul Borchers (non-playing) 1st year

2022: 15th

4 wins, 12 losses

Best and fairest: Lleyton Scheele

Leading goalkicker: Lleyton Scheele 19

Jack Mason is one of the few frontline losses for Creswick this season.

PLAYER MOVEMENTS



GAINS

Bryce Antonio (Avoca - returning)

Joel Antonio (Avoca - returning)

Kadek Irvan (Sebastopol)

Ben Noonan (East Point)



Nick Pantzidis (Buninyong)

Jarrod McIntyre (WRFL)

Tyson Wilkin (SA)

LOSSES

Jack Mason (Nhill)

Tyson Randall (Maryborough Rovers)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Clunes (a)

R2 - Skipton (h)

R3 - Rokewood-Corindhap (a)

R4 - Springbank (h)

R5 - Beaufort (a)

R6 - Bungaree (h)

R7 - Carngham-Linton (a)

R8 - bye

R9 - Ballan (h)

R10 - Daylesford (a)

R11 - Dunnstown (h)

R12 - Learmonth (a)

R13 - Waubra (h)

R14 - Newlyn (a)

R15 - Buninyong (h)

R16 - Gordon (a)

R17 - Hepburn (h)

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

23-L Scheele

22-DF Whitfield

21-J Anagnostou

15-P Tarrant

14-E Anderson

12-J Thomas

9-B Sternberg



9-L Ryan



9-R Cox

7-J Maso



7-D Pearson

6-T Landwehr



6-L Blake

5-A Sedgwick



5-C New

4-J Allison



4-L Blake

3-T Scott



3-C Robinson

2-J Marshman

1-T Haintz



1-B Plover



1-M Turner

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

6-Lleyton Scheeles



5-Dane-Francis Whitfield



3-Luke Ryan



2-ames Anagnostou



2-Ethan Henderson



2-Patrick Taranto



The CHFL season starts on Saturday April 22.

Full fixture:

Springbank v Beaufort

Rokewood-Corindhap v Bungaree at Smythesdale

Clunes v Creswick

Ballan v Hepburn at Bungaree

Gordon v Daylesford

Buninyong v Dunnstown

Newlyn v Learmonth

Skipton v Carngham-Linton (night)

Waubra bye

