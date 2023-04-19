Police are searching for a Mount Clear teenager missing for more than a month.
Fifteen-year-old Jet was last seen on Fairy Wren Circuit, Mount Clear about 9pm on Tuesday, March 18.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, it is unknown what Jet was last seen wearing but he is described as Caucasian, 160cms tall, slim build with thick curly black hair.
Jet may be traveling via public transport around the Ballarat and Geelong areas, the post states.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
