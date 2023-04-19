The Courier
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King signs new four-year contract

Updated April 19 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:50am
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King. File photo
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King has signed a new four-year contract, with a one-year option, to remain in charge of council's operations

