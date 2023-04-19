City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King has signed a new four-year contract, with a one-year option, to remain in charge of council's operations
Mr King was hired in 2021, after several high-level council directors, including the then-chief executive, left the organisation following an investigation.
According to a City of Ballarat media release, council made the decision during a confidential section of the March 22 meeting.
In a statement, mayor Des Hudson said Mr King's leadership brought "stability" to council.
"He has also brought greater accountability and transparency to the way the City of Ballarat serves the needs of our community," he said.
"Under Evan's leadership, we look forward to seeing the organisation continue to deliver against the current Council Plan."
The new contract, which takes effect today, means Mr King will remain in charge during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Council reshuffled its director lineup in February, with a new "economy, experience, and Commonwealth Games" director to be appointed.
