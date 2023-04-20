The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Preview

CHFL 2023 preview: Beaufort | coach's comments, player movements

DB
By David Brehaut
April 20 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jenkins is back in action after playing just five games last year before being forced out with injury.
Mitch Jenkins is back in action after playing just five games last year before being forced out with injury.

Beaufort made strong start to last season before it all fell apart with injuries taking a heavy toll. The Crows have recruited well and with youngsters continuing to progress are hoping to make  major inroads into a rebuild.

Development of homegrown talent remains at the forefront of Beaufort's plans to work its way back to its powerhouse days of only five years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.