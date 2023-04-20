Development of homegrown talent remains at the forefront of Beaufort's plans to work its way back to its powerhouse days of only five years ago.
The Crows were premiers only two years before COVID-19 struck in 2020.
Looking at where Beaufort found itself last year - 14th with four wins - that seems so long ago.
Seeing how quickly things can change also gives the Crows hope that they can turn their fortunes around in the not-too-distant future.
It is not going to happen overnight, but joint coaches Mitch Jenkins and Daniel Jones know what it is like to part of a successful side, and are confident they are on the right track.
Jenkins said the Crows' first objective was to build on the positive steps taken last year.
Beaufort capitalised on opportunities, bouncing back from a heavy loss to Springbank in the opening round to win its next four outings.
Unfortunately, the Crows did not win another game for the season, with circumstances not going their way with injuries taking a heavy toll - Jenkins among them early with a season-ending broken foot.
"We took some good steps early, but when the injuries hit we lacked the depth to cover them.
"We've worked hard to address this issue, bringing in some well credentialed players to provide extra depth."
Jenkins said there were already positive signs, with more numbers on the training track and the flow-on effect of better training standards.
The biggest news of the off-season for Beaufort after Jones agreed to step up in the joint coaching role for his second year at the club was the signing of two-time North Ballarat City premiership player and Vic Country representative Ryan Luke.
Luke, who will fill a familiar role across half-back, has already been influential at Beaufort.
"He's come to use at the back end of his career to help out and his experience and leadership has already made an impact," Jenkins said.
"He's already made a contribution as a leader. He's always been a hard trainer and he is setting the standard."
Jenkins said Luke would be a big help developing the younger players who had come through the club's junior ranks.
He said despite an influx of recruits over the past few years emerging homegrown players would continue to play a big part of the club's progress.
Jenkins said there were a number of young players who had had a good taste of senior football and would continue to grow.
He said among those who expected to make their mark this season were Cooper Smith, Cormac Mahony and Noah Leckie
"They've had a taste (of senior football) and can be major contributors to the improvement we believe we can make this season.
Smith is in his third season with the Crows, Mahony had his first full senior season last year with 15 appearances and Leckie has played a handful of senior games over the past two seasons and is stepping up from under-18s.
Well the Crows have certainly added some numbers .
In addition to Ryan Luke, Mitch Jolly also looks like a big pick up from Sebastopol.
There might also be some surprise packets among Beaufort's newcomers.
Like most Beaufort will improve, but climbing the ladder is not going to be easy.
A strong start will again be essential, given the dynamics of the Crows' fixture.
With the players they have introduced, the Crows will expect to get more wins - and should have more wins - but given just how tough it looks across the board for teams to push up the ladder they still could finish themselves in the bottom four.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
