The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Road through Mount Clear pine plantation littered with illegally dumped refuse

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubbish strewn in and around Brittain Street Mount Clear this week. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Rubbish strewn in and around Brittain Street Mount Clear this week. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's mayor is "disappointed" at the mountains of rubbish dumped around a Mount Clear pine plantation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.