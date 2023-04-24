Bad behaviour from clientele is something fast food workers often contend with, and, as one unruly customer learnt, can have its consequences.
A 28-year-old man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, has faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for his actions at Bakery Hill Hungry Jack's on March 25 last year.
About 10.10am, he made his way into the restaurant on foot, ignoring multiple signs which said it was closed to walk-in customers for renovations. He was promptly asked by staff to leave.
Any orders, one worker told him, would need to be placed at the restaurant's drive-through, which remained open.
"For safety reasons he was unable to be served," police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett said.
"He asked if he could borrow a vehicle."
The accused became "belligerent" and only left the store when authorities arrived.
The court heard at the time the man was homeless and "things were not going well for him," but he was now "the most stable he's ever been".
Magistrate Hugh Radford noted his "glowing" character references submitted to the court.
"Reading between the lines you were ... probably annoyed you couldn't go through the drive-through," Mr Radford said.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of trespass, and for unrelated charges for a theft of three chainsaws from an address in Scotsburn on January 16.
The man was fined $800.
Last month, a 22-year-old woman appeared before the court for a drunken assault of a McDonald's Bakery Hill worker on the evening of October 9, 2021.
The woman, who also avoided a conviction, punched the staff member after she was asked to move from behind the counter.
Similarly, the 22-year-old accused was homeless and battling mental-ill health at the time of the assault, and her circumstances had improved by her court date.
She was ordered to make a six-month promise of good behaviour.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.