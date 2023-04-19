Huge crowds are expected at Anzac Day services across the district next Tuesday, with events planned in towns big and small.
In Ballarat, there will be a special recognition of the 100th anniversary of Legacy, which helps families of veterans carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of a loved one, while a service at the Arch of Victory and Statue of the Grieving Mother will recognise 19 men who died shortly after returning to Australia after WW1.
Note there will be road closures in place.
BALLARAT
HEPBURN
GOLDEN PLAINS
PYRENEES
MOORABOOL
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.