The latest crime data has revealed more than half of criminal incidents in the City of Ballarat went unsolved in 2022.
And the more rural the council area, the more likely crimes will remain a riddle.
Crime Statistics Agency data showed 52 per cent of Ballarat crime went solved - compared to the state average of 38 per cent last year.
Charges were laid in 36 per cent of the 8036 crimes reported within the Ballarat council area - and in 12 per cent of cases, no charges were laid.
"While all crimes are investigated, it's common practice across all police jurisdictions and agencies for incidents causing the most damage to be prioritised," a police spokesperson said.
"This particularly applies to offences where harm or injury is caused to an individual."
Current figures now reflect those before the pandemic - which led to a big dip in overall crime and a great success rate in solving it.
Across the 2021 calendar year, only 48 per cent of Ballarat incidents went unsolved - while 40 per cent resulted in charges.
It was better again in 2020, with 42 per cent of cases cracked - and another 42 per cent of incidents with charges laid.
"The unsolved rates for the pandemic years are lower primarily due to the large number of COVID fines issued counting towards 'solved offences'," the spokesperson said.
In the year before the pandemic, 52 per cent of crime went unsolved - however a greater percentage had charges laid (36 per cent then, compared to 39 per cent now).
While the ratio of crimes solved has not increased in a decade (52 per cent in 2013 and 2022), the ratio that has led to charges has jumped from 32 to 36 per cent over that period.
Meanwhile, the Moorabool Shire fared better than Ballarat in 2022, with just 44 per cent of its 1443 criminal incidents remaining unsolved.
Forty per cent led to charges while 16 per cent were solved but led to no charges.
Again, fewer crimes went unsolved during the worst years of COVID-19: with 40 per cent unsolved in 2021 and 37 per cent in 2020.
But the pandemic did not necessarily mean more cases in court. Moorabool saw 39 per cent of incidents attract charges in 2021 - and just 36 in 2020.
Ten years ago, Moorabool saw a dire 56 per cent of crimes remaining unsolved - and only 29 per cent concluding in a charge sheet for offenders.
In 2013 the number of unsolved crimes in Hepburn was even worse - at 60 per cent.
Only 26 per cent of cases at that time ever resulted in charges, but figures from 2022 paint a slightly better story.
Of the 482 criminal incidents reported in the shire, 57 per cent were unsolved and 34 led to charges last year.
If you become a victim of crime in the Golden Plains Shire, there is a 58 per cent chance the incident will remain unsolved.
Last year only 29 per cent of the shire's 448 criminal incidents led to charges.
A decade ago it was even more dire - with 63 per cent of crimes remaining a mystery.
Specialist policing in Golden Plains - which includes areas such as Haddon and Bannockburn - comes under the Moorabool Police Service Area, based in Bacchus Marsh.
The Pyrenees Shire saw just 262 criminal incident reports last year, but of those, 55 per cent remained a mystery.
Again, the pandemic was a great time for crimefighting, with just 44 per cent unsolved in 2021 and 45 per cent in 2020.
Compare that to a decade ago and a whopping 65 per cent of Pyrenees incidents were never resolved.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.