A RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under finalist will be gracing Ballarat's stage for the first time.
Drag queen Karen from Finance will be performing at the Piano Bar on Thursday night.
She said she thought it was important for there to be a variety of different queer shows available to a wide audience.
"It's just making that access and availability possible, not necessarily shoving it down people's throats ... but giving them the option of seeing it if they so choose."
As the live event industry recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns, insurance hikes and cost of living issues, touring has become expensive.
Karen said even though she performed a one-woman show there was still a big juggle behind the scenes to get everything together.
"Putting on any concert is becoming more expensive ... it's kind of wild," she said.
"There's so much more that goes into it than people will see ... I travel with my own lights and a set and a technical operator."
Karen said she gets into a spot of trouble during the show, but hopes the audience can rally around a solution.
"Everyone has an aunty that reminds them of Karen from Finance ... she's really sweet and fun."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
