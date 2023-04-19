A cohort of Ballarat Junior Technical School students will reunite to pick up on where they left off, after more than 60 years for some.
The Ballarat Junior Technical School was an intermediate school preparing students for enrolment in tertiary technical education at the Ballarat School of Mines (SMB).
It was established in 1913, under the jurisdiction of the Ballarat School of Mines, at Dana Street Primary School's bluestone building.
In 1921, a new building to house the Ballarat Junior Technical School opened in the grounds of the Ballarat School of Mines.
David Ward, who attended the school from 1967 to 1971, said the school was unique.
"It was a private technical school, it was actually run by the School of Mines and Industries, so it was quite a unique school of its time," Mr Ward said.
"It was the SMB establishing a junior school to feed into the university or into the School of Mines."
Mr Ward said the school was modelled on the British school system and produced an enormous number of graduates over about 75 years who went on to complete diplomas and degrees in their various subjects.
"It was very disciplined. For me, I believe they produced Renaissance men. They were accomplished in sport, the sciences and the arts," he said.
"We had a very good rounded education even though it was a technical school and you have to appreciate that those that were in the 'a' strain went onto become professionals, the 'b' strain became commercial and those in the 'c', 'd' and 'e' went on to become tradespeople. We had a great balance. We had a cross section of future citizens across the working spectrum."
Mr Ward's time at the now SMB campus spans almost 10 years, having completing a four year diploma of civil engineering and a two-year degree course.
"We were very, very blessed because as junior students we got to use all the facilities of the School of Mines, so all my physics, chemistry classes were held on the School of Mines campus. We were one of the rare schools to have a gymnasium," he said.
Mr Ward has organised a Ballarat Junior Technical School reunion with another past student, Philip Skewes.
He said former students from as far back as 1959 to students who attended the school in 1975 will be at the event, ranging in ages from early 80s to their mid-60s.
"We will be celebrating our cohorts that went through the junior school but there will be some reflection on some of that history but that will come out of the photo presentations. There are a lot of old photographs of students dating back to the 1880s and 1890s," Mr Ward said.
"Of course I have a lot of photographs of a lot of the people who are going be there on Saturday night when they were boys at the school. So it's going to bring back a lot of memories."
The Ballarat Junior Technical School alumni reunion will be held on Saturday, April 22. Registration will be held at 2pm before a tour of the SMB campus. About 110 people are expected to attend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
From 6.30pm, about 90 alumni will attend the Ballarat Tech Park Central for canapes before a sit-down dinner at the recently refurbished Prospects restaurant.
"The big thank you is to Federation University for their sponsorship and the staff to help us with the (tours) on Saturday. We are just head over heels about the fact that we could use the Prospects restaurant, which was part of our old classrooms when we were at secondary school," Mr Ward said.
Federation University advancement manager Pam Sutcliffe said the university was proud to recognise its history and for past students to return to their school after many years.
She said it was a great opportunity for the past students to reconnect to the university.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.