The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat RSL's bus boosts access to defence and emergency services support

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass with Dr Robert Webster, RSL Victoria president, beside the new mini-bus to help servicemen and women and their families in the city. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass with Dr Robert Webster, RSL Victoria president, beside the new mini-bus to help servicemen and women and their families in the city. Picture by Adam Trafford

A BRIGHTLY designed mini-bus outside Ballarat Returned and Services League's Midlands base will be a "game-changer" for defence and emergency services personnel care, a veterans advocate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.