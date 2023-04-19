A BRIGHTLY designed mini-bus outside Ballarat Returned and Services League's Midlands base will be a "game-changer" for defence and emergency services personnel care, a veterans advocate says.
The mini-bus' main purpose is about helping all those who have and who continue to serve and their families, whether this be to access events or supports.
Ballarat RSL veterans advocate Phil Carter said the mini-bus would be vital in bridging gaps in support for all servicemen and women.
"It's a game-changer...especially if we want to bring veterans and their families in from a welfare point of view, even if just to enjoy the surrounds we have here," Mr Carter said.
"What's more important now is young veterans and their families. We're trying to really engage with them and it's really important now with what's going on in the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
"Us older blokes, we're bonding, but my job as an advocate here is to help all veterans get together and on the same page.
"Our job is to be there for them, too - that is what the RSL is set up for...there are lots of [areas of service] people tend to forget about but we don't."
Ballarat RSL received a $30,000 grant from RSL Victoria and a $20,000 grant from the Veterans Affairs Department with a further $13,000 from Midlands Golf Club to purchase and fit out the bus.
RSL state president Robert Webster visited the Ballarat base on Wednesday afternoon for the official bus handover.
Ballarat RSL will once again host a gunfire breakfast at the Midlands club on Anzac Day for gold coin donations from 6am.
Two-up, the traditional Anzac Day gambling game, starts at the club from 1pm.
City of Ballarat is expecting thousands of people to take part in Anzac Day commemorative services across the region on Tuesday.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said Anzac Day continued to be one of the most important days on the calendar.
"You can just tell by the huge crowds that turn out every single year, that Anzac Day still has such an important place in our society," Cr Hudson said.
"We know that once again this year Ballarat people are going to pay their respects and I really do encourage everybody to set aside some time during their day to take a moment to reflect."
Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass also encouraged people to reflect on Legacy's work in helping veterans' families after the death or injury of a loved one who had served.
"They work quietly in the background and do so much with veterans' families," Mr Douglass said.
Anzac Day commemorations in the region start with dawn services in Sturt Street, Daylesford, Clunes, Creswick, Trentham, Beaufort, Snake Valley and Ballan.
