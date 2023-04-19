The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Golden Plains Wind Farm construction starts at Rokewood, promising community benefits, jobs, carbon abatement

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TagEnergy Managing Partner Andrew Riggs and Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio turn the sod to mark the beginning of construction at the Golden Plains Wind Farm. Picture by Adam Trafford
TagEnergy Managing Partner Andrew Riggs and Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio turn the sod to mark the beginning of construction at the Golden Plains Wind Farm. Picture by Adam Trafford

A tiny town south west of Ballarat will benefit for decades from hosting Australia's largest wind farm, proponents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.