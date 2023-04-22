The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Opinion: What Ballarat needs for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Michael Poulton
April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will see tens of thousands flock to Mars Stadium, but what transport legacy will be left for the hundreds of thousands who go there in the decades after?
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will see tens of thousands flock to Mars Stadium, but what transport legacy will be left for the hundreds of thousands who go there in the decades after?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be the biggest event Ballarat and regional Victoria, is ever likely to see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.