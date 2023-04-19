Ballarat police have released an image of a man who was last seen near the Ballarat Ring Road on Wednesday morning.
"James" was last sighted at a business about 5.30am on April 19, and his family and police are concerned for his welfare because of his age.
"James is described as having a shaved head with long grey goatee, a tattoo of a tuna fish on their right shoulder and two sleeper earrings in their left ear," police said in a post to the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page.
"James was last seen wearing a fluro green work top, dark blue work pants and tan coloured work boots."
Police believe he may be travelling in a dark grey Mitsubishi Triton, with a Victorian number plate of 1TD1QV.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
