An elderly man has been extricated from the upper window of a home north of Ballarat with help from firefighters.
Paramedics were called to Trewins Road, Tourello about 5am on Thursday - and personnel from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) were later called in.
"An FRV crew was alerted to the situation at 6.38am and arrived about 15 minutes later," a spokesperson said.
"The crew used a ladder platform (truck) to help get the man out of the building."
Crews from three fire vehicles worked to extricate the 85-year-old from the loft window of a bluestone heritage cottage.
The incident was deemed safe at 8.17am and firefighters left at 8.30am.
Ambulance Victoria said the man had no obvious injuries and was taken to St John of God Hospital in Ballarat.
The CFA said volunteers from Ascot also attended and had assisted with early efforts to try and get the man down a staircase to the loft.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
