Former Ballarat High music teacher faces court over alleged child sex offences

A former Ballarat High School teacher charged with a number of child sex offences has made a brief appearance in court.
Damien Woods, 47, appeared via video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
IN THE NEWS
Defence counsel Steven Pica told the court he had filed a plea offer on Wednesday, and asked for the matter to be adjourned.
Woods, a music teacher at the school, was sacked following the charges in January.
His bail was extended until the matter returns to court on June 15.
