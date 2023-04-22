The mushroom in the photo causes most mushroom related poisonings in Victoria. It is confusingly like the common field mushroom in appearance.
Known as the yellow staining mushroom (Agaricus xanthodermus), it soon turns yellow when scratched or cut on both the cap and the stem. This is especially so in younger specimens.
The shape of the cap is slightly different from that of the field mushroom, especially in its younger stages, when it is more cube-shaped, with a flat centre and straight sides.
The cap spreads and gradually becomes typical mushroom shape, then almost level at maturity. Like the field mushroom, its gills are whitish in the early stages, then pink, then finally dark brown.
The yellow staining mushroom usually grows in colonies, rather than as single scattered individuals, and it is commonly found on mown grass in parks, gardens and nature strips, often not far from trees.
Caps often overlap within the colonies.
There are numerous occurrences of the yellow-staining mushroom around Lake Wendouree and the North Gardens Wetlands and other Ballarat localities at present, with mushrooms of all ages.
Surprisingly, some people can eat these mushrooms with impunity, but others are affected by severe gastric upset.
Both the smell and the taste are said to be unpleasant, in contrast to the field mushroom, although the chemical smell is sometimes difficult to detect.
Mushroom foragers need to recognise the "yellow stainer" before they collect and eat mushrooms.
This mushroom is considered to be an exotic one, although there is a very similar native species found in native vegetation away from towns.
Unexpected birds in Ballarat this month have been an Australian spotted crake and a couple of stubble quails.
The spotted crake was seen unconcernedly feeding in a leaf-strewn gutter in Sturt Street, between Drummond and Pleasant Streets. It ran under a bridge when it was nervous.
One stubble quail was seen in a carpark at the Delacombe Town Centre, where it was photographed under shopping trolleys on bitumen - a very unexpected location.
The second was found in a home garden in Ballarat North. It too was photographed.
A couple of calling fan-tailed cuckoos were reported a week ago in a rural part of Invermay.
They are rarely seen locally in autumn.
From the same area comes a report of three painted button-quails, presumably two adults and a juvenile.
What is this attractive small striped moth that comes to our windows at night? Its antennae are very finely formed. S.C., Burrumbeet.
This is a male Anthelid moth (Pterolocera amplicornis). It is the adult male of the common yellow, black and brown pasture caterpillars that are common in grassy paddocks here in spring.
The adult moths appear in autumn. The female is stouter, and wingless, remaining in or near her cocoon for the male to find her, presumably aided by his scent detecting antennae. He flies along in a methodical way, searching for the scent of any female moths in the area.
The caterpillars feed on a variety of pasture grasses, and also on onion grass.
Despite the abundance of the caterpillars in spring, only a relatively small number of the moths are seen in autumn. They are attracted to lights at night.
