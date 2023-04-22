The Courier
Why you shouldn't eat yellow staining mushrooms | NATURE NOTES

By Roger Thomas
April 22 2023 - 12:30pm
The yellow staining mushroom grows in colonies and not far from trees and can cause severe gastric upset if eaten by some people.
The mushroom in the photo causes most mushroom related poisonings in Victoria. It is confusingly like the common field mushroom in appearance.

