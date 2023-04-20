The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Team Talk: All eyes on Saints' new recruits, Roos leader sidelined for season-opener | BFNL, CHFL 2023

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 20 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team Talk: All eyes on Saints' new recruits, Roos leader sidelined for season-opener
Team Talk: All eyes on Saints' new recruits, Roos leader sidelined for season-opener

The Central Highlands Football League returns to action on Saturday, while the Ballarat Football Netball League continues its red-hot start to 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.