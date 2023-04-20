Team Talk: All eyes on Saints' new recruits, Roos leader sidelined for season-opener

The Central Highlands Football League returns to action on Saturday, while the Ballarat Football Netball League continues its red-hot start to 2023.
David Brehaut and Edward Holland discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
TEAM SELECTION: View all the selected teams across the CHFL and BFNL
East Point will be without its playing coach in its season-opening clash with Melton South on Saturday, but the Roos will blood a plethora of talented youth as round two of the Ballarat Football Netball League season kicks off.
Jackson Merrett will miss Saturday's clash due to injury, but the Roos leader is eyeing a return in the near future.
The midfielder injured his hand and has spent the pre-season in a brace.
"Hopefully I'll be back out on the park relatively soon, I don't want to put a date on it," Merrett said.
"I'll miss the first game or two and then we'll go from there."
A month-long break in the Talent League season has led to an increase in availability at the Roos, with Greater Western Victoria Rebels star Alex Molan to play on Saturday.
The Roos open their season against Melton South, which welcomes back Mitch Fino from suspension as the Panthers reveal new recruits in Kelsey Rameka and Mitch Caddy for the Eastern Oval affair.
Bacchus Marsh finds itself in a similar situation to East Point, with the Cobras to field five Rebels and Western Jets players.
Rebels products in Joshua Huxtable and Cody Gates will play for Bacchus Marsh against Darley on Saturday along with Jets products Isaac Nixon, Joel Freeman and Jack Kovacevic.
Sunbury will be missing Corey Mobilio, who injured his knee in the round one win against North Ballarat, with coach Travis Hodgson saying the midfielder was likely to miss a couple of games with a minor knee issue.
Melton will debut former Sydney Swans rookie Brady Rowles, who joined the Bloods over the off-season after playing for Eaglehawk in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
Lincoln Barnes will line up for Redan following a second-place finish in the Stawell Gift men's 400m backmarkers' handicap, with Lions ruck Nathan Dunstan given the all-clear for Saturday.
Dunstan injured his ankle at the opening centre bounce of Redan's Good Friday clash with Lake Wendouree and failed to play out the game, but is good to go following an extra week off.
Riley Polkinghorne returns for North Ballarat against Redan after missing last week with a sore arm.
Polkinghorne comes in for Josh Chatfield.
Ballarat Swan Jake Drever, who injured his shoulder in his side's round one loss to Darley, will be a game-time decision for coach Chris Maple against Lake Wendouree.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
