An historic hotel east of Ballarat is about to get a 300-person function centre - but not without a long list of conditions.
Moorabool Council has voted to approve a 146 square-metre permanent structure to replace a marquee which has been used for weddings, parties and conventions at the swish Plough Inn, Myrniong.
The 1861 pub is the only active shopfront left in the once thriving - but now bypassed - Western Highway town.
Wednesday's Development Assessment Committee meeting was told the proposal would include retrospective changes that had already been made to the heritage building.
The application also included an expansion of the 'red line' area - allowing alcohol to be drunk in the chapel and outdoor deck.
The application was approved with a list of 30 conditions - although one was later taken out
Cr Paul Tatchell wanted the removal of a requirement for parking attendants to be present at all times.
Conditions on the permit included operating hours between 11am and 11.30pm seven days a week - and no more than 300 patrons at a time.
The report to council said one person had objected to the proposed structure.
It related to an acoustic wall that was included in the original marquee permit, but now missing in the application for the permanent function centre.
Staff said the acoustic wall was no longer needed - and the applicant was required to show further proof that the development would not affect neighbours at night.
The permit's conditions include a requirement that night-time noise levels not exceed a calculation set out in an EPA policy. It involves taking the normal average night-time background noise level and adding eight decibels.
As the crow flies, the hotel is just 250m from the Western Freeway.
The owners have four years to complete the centre before the permit expires.
"The proposed use and development is considered to support local tourism and commercial activity within a small town," senior statutory planner Jyoti Makan said in a report to councillors.
"(Therefore) the proposed use and development should be supported."
Councillors were told the application was prompted by a failure to meet conditions for the existing marquee - and a request by council to take it down.
"Upon requests for several events on the land, the landowners made the decision to replace the marquee with a permanent structure," the author said.
"A range of works within the heritage overlay were then undertaken without appropriate planning or building approval."
The Myrniong hotel has a sister business also called the Plough Inn at Trentham.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
