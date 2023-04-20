Construction work on a new roundabout on Ballarat's outskirts will begin on May 1, helping to make the scene of a fatal collision safer.
In 2018, a woman was killed in a two-car crash at the corner of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road in Cardigan - since then, residents, council, and even the judge in the resulting court case have called for urgent safety upgrades.
Almost five years later, after securing $3 million from the state government and a heritage permit, work will finally begin.
According to a state government media release, works are expected to take about six months, weather permitting.
During the five-year period between 2015 and the end of 2019, this intersection was the site of eight crashes resulting in 16 people being injured, including one death and seven serious injuries.
The new roundabout will build on previous safety upgrades delivered at this location, including speed reductions, improved signage and dedicated turning lanes.
In a statement, Ripon MP Martha Haylett said Remembrance Drive is a "vital link" for residents.
Delays and traffic management will be in place during construction.
Nearby, the City of Ballarat is waiting for news on funding for safety upgrades at the notorious Finchs Road and Greenhalghs Road intersection, the site of a fatal crash last year.
