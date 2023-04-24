Keating returns home to give something back to Ballarat athletes

ONE of Ballarat's greatest runners, two-time Commonwealth Games 100m finalist Gerrard Keating has returned home with a plan to help the next generation of city's sprinters.
Keating, who for the past eight years has been guiding Australia's rising star Torrie Lewis - who has recently won national under 20 and open women 100m titles - has decided the time is right to move back to Ballarat to nurture local sprinters over the next few years leading into the Commonwealth Games.
Keating will work with long time friend Paul Cleary at Wendouree Athletics Club. He said he was thrilled to be able to return home.
"It's something I've thought about for a very long time, but the opportunity never arose," Keating said. "I was based in Toowoomba for a long time, it's kind of a mirror of Ballarat in terms of size, although it is a very big rugby league town, there's not much for athletics.
"It's always been in the back of my mind to give back in someway. The Commonwealth Games is so exciting, it's just a great time to be able to return to Ballarat."
Keating's move he will no longer be coaching Lewis who will stay in Queensland. The 18-year-old ran 11.23 seconds over 100m in March this year, before backing up to win both the under 20 and open 100m at the national championships.
Keating said it was a fitting end to nearly a decade together.
"I've been with her since she was 10 years of age, and I've been basically a father figure to her," he said. "It was sad when the decision was made. It was a bit of both of us in the end, she was a massive part of my life.
"I'm a big believer things happen for a reason, and it's got me back here at the right time. I was starting to struggle in Brisbane."
After discovering Lewis, Keating moved to Newcastle firstly before the Queensland move.
Keating said he would work with Wendouree Athletics but would not actively look to poach athletes, rather offer his services where he can.
"When I first moved to Newcastle, I created a really good culture there," he said. "We had some massive success from 100m through to 800m.
"That's kind of what I'd like to do here. If coaches want to approach me about working with their athletes, it would be great to be able to do something similar here.
"I knew from day one with Torrie and I've taken her to 100m and 200m champion at 18, I can walk away from that proud of her and proud of what we've achieved together."
