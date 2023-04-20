Community leaders continue to sound alarm bells to make sure projects important for the future of Ballarat are completed before the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The Ballarat train station is not compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act - you cannot move from platform to platform without leaving the station and using the Lydiard Street level crossing.
Community advocates, including Grampians DisAbility Advocacy executive officer Deborah Verdon, have been calling on the government to upgrade the train station for years - long before Victoria made a bid for the Commonwealth Games.
In October 2022, the state government announced funding and upgrades for the big sporting event.
Among stadium upgrades and athletes' village locations, $50 million was set aside for the Ballarat station, which would be spent on passenger lifts on each platform and a connecting overpass.
Ms Verdon said she was concerned about the lack of information regarding the station over the past five months.
"Since the announcement in October, we haven't heard anything about a timeline or even the design of the lift and overpass between the two [platforms]," she said.
"Like everything in our public facilities, access is a vital element, because we need to be inclusive of people of a range of abilities."
The state government is in the initial stages of development for the station but was unable to give a direct date for the announcement of tenders or preliminary works.
A government spokesperson said they would continue to work closely with the local community and accessibility advocates to improve access at the station.
Ms Verdon said Ballarat was the only station from our city to Southern Cross that was not accessible.
"There's so many different types of people in our community ... and all of them have the right to access public facilities," she said.
"I just think it would be an awful comment on Victoria and the City of Ballarat if the station didn't meet the standards required."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
