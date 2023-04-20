The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

No communication on station upgrades since October Commonwealth Games announcement

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat train station caputed on July 21, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The Ballarat train station caputed on July 21, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Community leaders continue to sound alarm bells to make sure projects important for the future of Ballarat are completed before the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.