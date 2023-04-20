As breaches of family violence intervention order notices climb, the courts are sending a message to offenders: Comply or pay the price.
One Sebastopol father who repeatedly flouted a family violence court order not to contact his ex-wife and children was convicted and handed a $2500 fine for an April 16 breach.
The 47-year-old accused, who The Courier cannot name as it would identify the victims, asked an acquaintance to contact his son to wish him happy birthday on his behalf.
His son received a screenshot of the message on social media.
He was arrested on Wednesday and spent a night in custody before he faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
"The breaching of an intervention order, one, is an offence to invade or not to comply with protection that is extended to other family members, more significantly, it is a breach of an order of a court," Magistrate Ron Saines said.
The court heard the order had been in place since November 2019 and the man's his six-page criminal history included nine 'persistent' breaches of a FVIO and two breaches of a court order.
"You knew you were breaching it," Mr Saines said.
"You are a candidate for imprisonment."
A report released by the Sentencing Advisory Council in May 2022 found the imprisonment rate for breaches of FVIOs had almost tripled in the 10 years to 2020.
Council chair Professor Arie Freiberg said the report found "as a whole ... police in Victoria have become increasingly responsive to family violence".
"They are attending more family incidents, issuing more safety notices, recording more breach offences, and laying more charges for breach offending," he said.
"The decade to 2020 was a transformational period for Victoria, including the landmark 2016 Royal Commission into Family Violence report."
Post-2020, the COVID-19 pandemic marked a significant increase in family violence court order breaches in Victoria.
Five-year data from the Crime Statistics Agency showed 43,449 and 48,241 breaches in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with a jump to 55,861 breaches in 2020.
And the increase has remained consistent in the years since, with 54,293 breaches in 2021, and 55,689 in 2022.
Mr Saines said the sentence for a "pattern of repeat offending" acted to deter the accused man and other offenders in the community.
"[His] intention was to find a way to breach an order in a way that won't be detected," the magistrate said.
"This is a serious breach of a family violence intervention order even though this breach was not by means of violence.
"I've read the victim impact statement by your wife and your eldest daughter and they are gravely concerned about their safety about how and when you communicate with them.
"If you continue to circumvent court orders or family law orders, you're going to spend a lot more time in custody."
The man was also ordered to pay court costs of $87.20.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.