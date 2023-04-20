The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Repeat offender fined for breach of family violence intervention order in Ballarat court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
April 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.

As breaches of family violence intervention order notices climb, the courts are sending a message to offenders: Comply or pay the price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.