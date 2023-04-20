Carngham-Linton unveils massive on-field overhaul

Carngham-Linton will unleash a revamped line-up against Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League opening round at Skipton on Saturday night.
Nick O'Brien will grab the spotlight, with his return to the Saints being the catalyst for what has been an unprecedented recruiting campaign for the club.
The return home of the former Essendon player would alone have been enough to re-energise Carngham-Linton, which has not had a win since 2019, but O'Brien is just the tip of the iceberg.
With it fielding up to 12 new faces, no one - not even the Saints - know exactly what to expect other than that they will be vastly improved on what they produced last year.
They will certainly have Skipton, playing its first game under new coach Chris Banwell, second guessing what to expect as it looks to build on what it achieved last when it reached a semi-final.
O'Brien has provided a glimpse of what he will deliver during practice matches and there is no doubt he is going to be pivotal to whatever success Carngham-Linton has.
He is expected to be joined by his brother Dean and another Strathmore team-mate Matt Knight, Harry Butler and Austin McPherson (Ballarat Swans), Brodie Doolan (Lismore-Derrinallum), Tom Clark (East Point/VAFA), Brad McDonald (QAFL), Tyson Scoble and Ted O'Brien (Redan), Charlie Lloyd (Lake Wendouree) and Michael Richardson (VAFA).
Meanwhile, The Courier's CHFL live streams are making a return in 2023. This Saturday, The Courier, in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will bring you the action from the Rokewood-Corindhap v Bungaree clash at Smythesdale Recreation Reserve.
