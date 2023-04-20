The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

BFNL 2023: Redan ready for Roosters challenge | Rd 2 netball preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:33pm, first published April 20 2023 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan's Ashlee Smith in the Lions' Good Friday win over Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Redan's Ashlee Smith in the Lions' Good Friday win over Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Redan kicked off its Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season with a Good Friday win, but faces a red-hot Roosters outfit at home on Saturday as it looks to remain unbeaten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.