Redan kicked off its Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season with a Good Friday win, but faces a red-hot Roosters outfit at home on Saturday as it looks to remain unbeaten.
It is a perfect early-season opportunity for Ruby Parry's side to show what it is capable of.
"We're feeling really good, we're trying a few new things on Saturday so it will be interesting to seeing how it goes," Parry said.
"North Ballarat is the benchmark of the league so we're looking forward to finding out how we match up. It is going to be a really good indication."
Erin Riley's match-up against North Ballarat star Maddie Selmon was a battle Parry was eager to see play out, while Sally Riley is also available on Saturday.
"Sally wasn't sure if she would be available this weekend but we'll have her out there on Saturday which is awesome," Perry said.
"We're looking pretty good ahead of the weekend."
The Lions enjoyed a week off following their 23-goal Good Friday win over Lake Wendouree while the rest of the league wrapped up round one.
Parry said the week's rest had worked in Redan's favour.
"I think having the week off was actually a good entry for us into the season," Parry said.
"Everyone got a taste and then most people were on holidays over the week off so it kind of worked out well for our team."
North Ballarat heads into the clash following a six-goal win over Sunbury, which sent a message in its return to the league in round one.
The Lions, who were missing some key players, brought it against the reigning premiers and look to be one of the teams to beat this season.
Sunbury faces fellow returnees Melton at Clarke Oval.
Melton also made noise in its return with a valiant four-goal loss to cross-town rivals Melton South, which matches up against East Point in round two.
Bacchus Marsh, which suffered the largest defeat of the opening round with a 58-goal loss to Sebastopol, faces an even tougher opponent on Saturday when the Cobras host Darley.
All games are set for a 2.30pm start time after Ballarat and Lake Wendouree's twilight fixture was moved back to its original start time due to the incompletion of the Alfredton courts.
It means the game will instead be held at C.E. Brown Reserve.
Both sides head into the clash chasing their first win for the season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
